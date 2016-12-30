Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 423,056 Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 40.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,056 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Corporation were worth $32,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Corporation during the third quarter worth $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Corporation during the second quarter worth $167,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 22.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 508.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Corporation during the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 81,286 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $61.53.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.39. Westlake Chemical Corporation had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Vetr upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,015,970.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $156,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,524.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a vertically integrated global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various diverse consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

