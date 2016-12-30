Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $33,960,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $33,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 15,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company earned $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.09 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.51%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post $0.90 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Lester A. Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $159,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fusen Ernie Chen bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $313,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,486.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

