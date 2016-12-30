Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $33,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 500,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 312,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 37.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) traded down 1.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,260 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.67. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm earned $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post $4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $94,102.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,101.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc (AMERISAFE) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides workers’ compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, manufacturing, agriculture, and oil and gas. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

