American International Group Inc. Sells 9,983 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 973,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded up 0.394% on Friday, reaching $59.614. 2,346,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $61.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.965 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American International Group Inc. Sells 9,983 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/american-international-group-inc-sells-9983-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c/1136249.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.21 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.