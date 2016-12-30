American International Group Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Aqua America, Inc. (WTR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTR. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. 316,593 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.44. Aqua America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Aqua America had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America, Inc. will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

WTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Hilliard Lyons restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water or wastewater services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia, among others. It is the holding company for its subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources Inc and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC.

