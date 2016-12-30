American Express Company (AXP) Position Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banced Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in American Express Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express Company by 12.3% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express Company by 61.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in American Express Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 0.22% on Friday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,805 shares. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm earned $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Vetr raised American Express Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.86 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In related news, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $1,351,653.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $3,824,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

