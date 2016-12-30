Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $13,392,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 27,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 7.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC during the third quarter worth $202,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 71.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 27,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Medtronic PLC by 16.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,324,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,444,000 after buying an additional 190,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 2,439,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $13,392,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/alpine-woods-capital-investors-llc-has-13392000-stake-in-medtronic-plc-mdt/1136414.html.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.83 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pozen acquired 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lenehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.