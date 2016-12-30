Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems Corporation were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 507.6% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,287,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,167,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,592,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,870,000 after buying an additional 726,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $130,349,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $75,659,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $73,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.50. The company had a trading volume of 338,723 shares. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.63 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Alliance Data Systems Corporation had a return on equity of 50.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Corporation will post $16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/alliance-data-systems-corporation-ads-shares-sold-by-middleton-co-inc-ma/1136678.html.

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Alliance Data Systems Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.97.

In other Alliance Data Systems Corporation news, EVP Bryan J. Kennedy acquired 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,004.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $302,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.