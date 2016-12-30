Allegion PLC (ALLE) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allegion PLC were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 5,935,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,123,000 after buying an additional 100,022 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 295,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC by 38.0% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,373,000 after buying an additional 120,365 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC by 8.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 282,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC by 6.3% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 761,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 45,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) traded down 1.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. 501,815 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm earned $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.67 million. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 327.24%. Allegion PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Allegion PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allegion PLC (ALLE) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/allegion-plc-alle-shares-bought-by-gateway-investment-advisers-llc/1136709.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allegion PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Allegion PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Imperial Capital raised Allegion PLC from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allegion PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Allegion PLC news, insider Feng William Yu sold 11,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $750,679.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,433.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion PLC Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. It operates through three segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Company’s products include door closers and controls, electronic security products, exit devices, time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, door and door frames (steel), electronic and biometric access control systems, locks, locksets and key systems, and other accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.