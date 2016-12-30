Agran Libbie Has $10,936,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Agran Libbie increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.1% of Agran Libbie’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Agran Libbie’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banced Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $951,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 42,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 387,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 1.47% during trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,243 shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 55.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.34 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $136,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Francis Murphy sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $637,634.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

