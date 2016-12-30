Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,555.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) traded down 0.07% on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 171,119 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.28. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/agilent-technologies-inc-a-stake-increased-by-ameriprise-financial-inc/1136276.html.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $51.00 price objective on Agilent Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other Agilent Technologies news, insider Mark Doak sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $182,574.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $213,138.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.