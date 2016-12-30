Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $29,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.0% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded up 1.36% on Friday, hitting $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 174,319 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.97 and a 1-year high of $179.85.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Capital One Financial Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $212.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Sean M. Healey sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $9,600,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,693.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $500,718.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,253.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms (Affiliates). The Company is focused on investing in the boutique investment management firms globally, including traditional, alternative and wealth management firms, specializing in an array of active return-oriented investment strategies.

