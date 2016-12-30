Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Position Maintained by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership maintained its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,757 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.0% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded up 0.95% during trading on Friday, reaching $145.30. 669,762 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average is $144.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.97 and a 1-year high of $179.85.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

In related news, CEO Sean M. Healey sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $9,600,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,693.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $500,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,253.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms (Affiliates). The Company is focused on investing in the boutique investment management firms globally, including traditional, alternative and wealth management firms, specializing in an array of active return-oriented investment strategies.

