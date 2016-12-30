Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (NYSE:ASX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Advanced Semiconductor Engineering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (NYSE:ASX) opened at 5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 17.0% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 73.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Company Profile

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc is a provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company offers a range of semiconductors packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s segments include Packaging, Testing, EMS and Others. The Company provides services in packaging bare semiconductors into finished semiconductors with a range of electrical and thermal characteristics, as well as testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing services.

