ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) EVP Sells $298,508.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Glenn Baity sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $298,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,316.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Baity also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Glenn Baity sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) opened at 28.79 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $3.49 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,427.79% and a negative return on equity of 58.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13489.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($2.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Cos. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 40,116 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Societe Generale purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $406,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is under development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP).

