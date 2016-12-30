96,830 Shares in Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth $3,238,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth $4,417,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth $301,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth $512,000.

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) traded up 0.44% on Friday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 159,259 shares. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Ingevity Corp in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research started coverage on Ingevity Corp in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Ingevity Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

