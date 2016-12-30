43,419 Shares in China Lodging Group, Limited (HTHT) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited by 17.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited by 904.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 244,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Lodging Group, Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) traded up 6.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 495,284 shares. China Lodging Group, Limited has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. Deutsche Bank AG raised China Lodging Group, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of China Lodging Group, Limited in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Lodging Group, Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Lodging Group, Limited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

About China Lodging Group, Limited

China Lodging Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a multi-brand hotel group in China with leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, the Company directly operates hotels located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers the Company appoints and collects fees from franchisees.

