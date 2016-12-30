3M Company (MMM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in 3M Company by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of 3M Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M Company during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) traded up 0.09% on Friday, reaching $178.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,245 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average of $175.03. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $182.27.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. 3M Company had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Company will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. 3M Company’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3M Company (MMM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/3m-company-mmm-shares-bought-by-victory-capital-management-inc/1136535.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Vetr downgraded shares of 3M Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of 3M Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of 3M Company from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

In other news, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $1,795,633.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $726,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.