23,000 Shares in Humana Inc. (HUM) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded up 0.55% during trading on Friday, hitting $204.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,956 shares. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average of $182.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.09. Humana had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm earned $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post $9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Humana from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

