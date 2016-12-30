171,124 Shares in Patheon NV (PTHN) Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at about $338,000.

Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) traded up 0.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 223,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Patheon NV has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $31.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59.

Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $510 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patheon NV will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patheon NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Patheon NV in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patheon NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Patheon NV

Patheon N.V. is a provider of outsourced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. The Company’s segments are Drug Product Services (DPS), Pharmaceutical Development Services (PDS) and Drug Substance Services (DSS). The DPS segment provides manufacturing and packaging for approved prescription, over the counter and nutritional products.

