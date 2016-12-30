127,335 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Acquired by Kalmar Investments Inc. DE

Kalmar Investments Inc. DE acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings by 77.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings during the second quarter worth $212,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 4.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 21.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 121,647 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. ExlService Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company operates through two segments: Operations Management and Analytics. The Company offers operations management solutions to the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, and travel, transportation and logistics industries.

