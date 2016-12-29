Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,016,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $520,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Zoetis by 15.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Zoetis by 41.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 53.44 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.96% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America Corp. started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $406,617.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

