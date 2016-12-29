Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America Corp. initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a below average rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 53.44 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/zoetis-inc-zts-rating-reiterated-by-guggenheim/1135234.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $494,062.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,617.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in Zoetis by 113.4% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 94.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.