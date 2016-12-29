Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Position Boosted by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 42.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in Zoetis by 113.4% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Zoetis by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Zoetis by 15.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 272.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) traded up 0.34% during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 1,047,017 shares of the company were exchanged. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,617.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

