Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) Director Howard S. Jonas Purchases 3,800 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZDGE) Director Howard S. Jonas purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,628.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,431 shares in the company, valued at $460,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard S. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Howard S. Jonas purchased 17,457 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $55,164.12.

On Friday, October 14th, Howard S. Jonas purchased 25,871 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $71,145.25.

Zedge, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZDGE) opened at 3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.69.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc is a provider of content distribution platforms, centered on self-expression, enabling both creators looking to promote their content and consumers utilizing such content to express their identity, feelings, tastes and interests. The Company’s platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free, ringtones, wallpapers, home screen application icons and notification sounds.

