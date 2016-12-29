Zacks: Tucows Inc. (TCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 64 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tucows by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth $217,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth $135,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) opened at 35.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Tucows has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Tucows had a return on equity of 54.57% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tucows will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment has over three service offerings, being wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile services and other services.

