Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA’s rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) opened at 9.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.10. Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

WARNING: “Zacks: Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA (TGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/zacks-transportadora-de-gas-del-sur-sa-tgs-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1135173.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA during the third quarter worth about $3,155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA by 687.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA during the second quarter worth $134,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.