Zacks: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.71 (Buy) from the seven analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.56 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sandstorm Gold an industry rank of 203 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) traded up 7.7666% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.0628. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,678 shares. The firm’s market cap is $618.53 million. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 109.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 32.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is engaged in providing financing alternatives to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other precious metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

