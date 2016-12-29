Zacks: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Given $27.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $27.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OceanFirst Financial Corp. an industry rank of 47 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) traded down 1.17% on Thursday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,992 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Iantosca sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $56,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angelo Catania sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $50,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

