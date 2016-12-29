Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PHARMA MAR EUR0.05 (PHMMF) to Buy

PHARMA MAR EUR0.05 (NASDAQ:PHMMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of PHARMA MAR EUR0.05 (NASDAQ:PHMMF) opened at 2.85 on Thursday. PHARMA MAR EUR0.05 has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $630.73 million and a PE ratio of 91.94.

