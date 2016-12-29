Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) to Hold

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti raised Forrester Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) opened at 42.95 on Tuesday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $782.46 million, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Forrester Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Chouinard sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $45,779.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gail Mann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 114.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is a global independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive, and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

