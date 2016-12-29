Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Domtar Corp. (UFS) to “Buy”

Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Domtar is seeking growth through profitable investment opportunities with a commitment to pollution-free environment and sustainable practices. The strategic acquisition of Home Delivery Incontinent will expand the Personal Care segment of the company with complementary products. The company’s investment strategy takes a holistic view of the rapidly evolving market and deploys a dynamic capital allocation. Domtar is also streamlining the cost structure, improving revenue quality and maintaining a healthy cash flow with a disciplined approach to cash utilization. The company has a positive earnings history in the trailing four quarters. However, the revamped market dynamics following Brexit are expected to affect firms like Domtar, which has significant presence in the U.K., with higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade affecting its profitability. The company has underperformed the industry over the past month.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Domtar Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Domtar Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Domtar Corp. from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Domtar Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) opened at 39.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.59. Domtar Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Domtar Corp. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Domtar Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Corp. will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Domtar Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Domtar Corp. by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,293,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,667,000 after buying an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Domtar Corp. by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,895,000 after buying an additional 587,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Domtar Corp. by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,081,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,413,000 after buying an additional 671,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domtar Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar Corp. by 25.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 941,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 193,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corp. Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company operates through two business segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. Its Pulp and Paper segment is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

