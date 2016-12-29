Zacks Investment Research Lowers Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) opened at 38.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $282.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Hendry purchased 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $50,246.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 370.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 37,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 694.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 136,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 2,065.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank conducts business through approximately 30 banking offices in the Greater Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi.

