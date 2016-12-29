Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RED ELECTRICA CORP UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.20 (RDEIY) to Sell

RED ELECTRICA CORP UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.20 (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. is primarily engaged in power transmission and operation of electrical systems in Spain. The Company performs its functions in coordination with the operators and clients of the Iberian power market to ensure continuity and security of power supply. Red Eléctrica also acts as the operator of the insular and extra peninsular power systems. The Company also provides consulting and advisory services and telecommunication services through its subsidiaries. Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain. “

RED ELECTRICA CORP UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.20 (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) opened at 9.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.12. RED ELECTRICA CORP UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.20 has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

