Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CRA International Inc. (CRAI) to Hold

CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CRA International has outperformed the industry in the last three months. CRA International has taken some restructuring initiatives, which should translate into an improved bottom line in the coming quarters. CRA International further aims to achieve profitable growth through new engagements and several cross-selling opportunities. The company is also on track to curtail its expenses by rationalizing office space and lowering administrative costs. CRA International’s healthy financial position gives it the flexibility to pursue new hires and acquisitions that support its core offerings. However, cautious spending by clients and currency fluctuations continue to be headwinds for the company. Moreover, since an entry into this market is relatively easy, the company has to compete with new entrants, facing intense competitive pressure. These undermine the growth potential of the company to some extent.”

Shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) opened at 36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. CRA International has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.81.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm earned $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CRA International Inc. (CRAI) to Hold” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-cra-international-inc-crai-to-hold/1135226.html.

In related news, EVP Arnold J. Lowenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Holmes sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $60,781.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $278,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 44.3% in the second quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 372,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 114,480 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 6.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 241,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 125,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth $1,665,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. It operates in two segments: consulting services and NeuCo It offers consulting services in areas, including litigation, regulatory and financial consulting, and management consulting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.