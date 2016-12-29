Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.25 Price Target for Syneron Medical Ltd. (ELOS)

Syneron Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELOS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Syneron Medical an industry rank of 89 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ELOS has been the topic of several research reports. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syneron Medical in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneron Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Syneron Medical (NASDAQ:ELOS) traded down 0.287% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.675. 44,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Syneron Medical has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $301.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.713 and a beta of 1.05.

Syneron Medical (NASDAQ:ELOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Syneron Medical had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Syneron Medical will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOS. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Syneron Medical by 25.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,414,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 691,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Syneron Medical by 330.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Syneron Medical during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneron Medical by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Syneron Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneron Medical Company Profile

Syneron Medical Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture, research, development, marketing and sale of equipment for the aesthetic medical industry and systems for dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other qualified practitioners. The Company designs, develops and markets aesthetic medical products based on its various technologies, including Electro-Optical Synergy (ELOS) technology, which uses the synergy between electrical energy, including radiofrequency (RF) energy, and optical energy to provide aesthetic medical treatments.

