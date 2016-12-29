Zacks: ASAHI KASEI CORP ADR EA REP 2 (AHKSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASAHI KASEI CORP ADR EA REP 2 (NASDAQ:AHKSY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. ASAHI KASEI CORP ADR EA REP 2’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given ASAHI KASEI CORP ADR EA REP 2 an industry rank of 86 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASAHI KASEI CORP ADR EA REP 2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ASAHI KASEI CORP ADR EA REP 2 (NASDAQ:AHKSY) opened at 17.50 on Monday. ASAHI KASEI CORP ADR EA REP 2 has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $18.74.

