Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,617 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $64,835,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 516.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,537,000 after buying an additional 402,428 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 81.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $79,289,000 after buying an additional 393,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,392,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $670,102,000 after buying an additional 273,781 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 538,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 172,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,629 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts Ltd. has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 3,973.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts Ltd. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Daniel Boone Wayson bought 37,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,298.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 42,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $4,224,561.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,314,201.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company operates through two segments: Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

