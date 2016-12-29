Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp. were worth $34,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Corp. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,042,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,191,000 after buying an additional 382,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,446,000 after buying an additional 46,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Corp. by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,732,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 366,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Corp. by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,856,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,141,000 after buying an additional 143,336 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Corp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded up 0.12% during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.88. 22,454 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.91. Wintrust Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $73.94.

Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Wintrust Financial Corp. had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business earned $271.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other news, Director Marla F. Glabe bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Stoehr sold 7,252 shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $398,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southeastern Wisconsin through its banking subsidiaries (the banks).

