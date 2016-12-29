William Hill plc (WMH) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 390 ($4.79) target price on the gambling company’s stock.

WMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut William Hill plc to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.69) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on shares of William Hill plc in a report on Friday, December 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on William Hill plc from GBX 319 ($3.92) to GBX 323 ($3.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.18) price objective on shares of William Hill plc in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Investec reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.51) price objective on shares of William Hill plc in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 340.53 ($4.18).

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) opened at 294.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.59 billion. William Hill plc has a 52 week low of GBX 235.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 415.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 297.51.

About William Hill plc

William Hill PLC is a United Kingdom-based gambling company. The Company provides land-based and mobile sports betting services. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, Telephone, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activity undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines.

