William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAMP. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. Aegis downgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) opened at 14.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $518.43 million, a P/E ratio of 292.80 and a beta of 1.37.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. CalAmp Corp. had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CalAmp Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp Corp. news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Vitelle sold 27,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $410,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 284,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in CalAmp Corp. during the second quarter worth about $8,725,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CalAmp Corp. by 115.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in CalAmp Corp. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 1,376,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 263,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in CalAmp Corp. by 1,933.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 262,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CalAmp Corp. by 73.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 178,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

