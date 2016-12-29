Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated their buy rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co. downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) opened at 84.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm earned $376.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.76 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Given “Buy” Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst-given-buy-rating-at-janney-montgomery-scott/1135191.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.53 per share, with a total value of $28,063.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Johnson sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $187,095.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after buying an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $5,358,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $344,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (West) is a manufacturer of components and systems for the packaging and delivery of injectable drugs, as well as delivery system components for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products industries. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Packaging Systems segment (Packaging Systems) and the Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems segment (Delivery Systems).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.