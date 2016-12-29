Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 359,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 89.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 71,617 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 673,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,758,331 shares. Coca-Cola Co. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr raised Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.56 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $44.00 price target on Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

