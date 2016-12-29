Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently:

12/28/2016 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

12/27/2016 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $119.15 price target on the stock.

12/22/2016 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Netflix had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Netflix had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Netflix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Netflix has been drawing strength from its growing portfolio of original content with special emphasis on kids and family content. Netflix is committed to make 50% its total content original over the next few years. This apart, it remains focused on international expansion as it battles slowing domestic subscriber growth to solidify presence in its operating markets. All this has been well reflected in the share price movement. Year to date, Netflix shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Broadcast Radio/TV industry. In addition, the company also gave a decent guidance for the current quarter especially for international subscriber additions. However, investments in original/acquired content remain a drag on profitability at present. In addition, stiffening competition from peers can pose some challenges.”

12/12/2016 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $126.41 price target on the stock.

12/8/2016 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.64 price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brean Capital. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2016 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

12/6/2016 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/6/2016 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.38 price target on the stock.

12/4/2016 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2016 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Brean Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2016 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.96 price target on the stock.

11/16/2016 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix has been drawing strength from its growing portfolio of original content with special emphasis on kids and family content. Netflix is committed to make 50% its total content original over the next few years. This apart, it remains focused on international expansion as it battles slowing domestic subscriber growth to solidify presence in its operating markets. The streaming giant delivered solid third-quarter 2016 results, exceeding its earlier projections on all key counts. Not only were the earnings and revenues better than expected, new subscribers growth also remained robust. In addition, the company also gave a decent guidance for the current quarter especially for international subscriber additions. However, investments in original/acquired content remain a drag on profitability at present. In addition, stiffening competition from peers can pose some challenges. “

11/10/2016 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $133.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2016 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.54 price target on the stock.

11/1/2016 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.31 price target on the stock.

10/30/2016 – Netflix had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 125.89 on Thursday. Netflix Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $344,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $973,245.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $9,697,335.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

