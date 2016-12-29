Watkin Jones PLC’s (WJG) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 148 ($1.82) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Watkin Jones PLC from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) opened at 117.75 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 300.29 million. Watkin Jones PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 95.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 130.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.22.

About Watkin Jones PLC

Watkin Jones plc is a United Kingdom-based construction and development company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property development and the management of properties for various residential occupation. The Company is engaged in developing and constructing various occupancy property assets with a focus on the student accommodation sector.

