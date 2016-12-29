Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 59.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,253 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Wabco Holdings were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Societe Generale purchased a new position in shares of Wabco Holdings during the second quarter worth $592,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 101.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 1,299.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Wabco Holdings during the second quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 281,382 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.84. Wabco Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Wabco Holdings had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The business earned $675.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabco Holdings Inc. will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBC. started coverage on Wabco Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Avondale Partners restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Wabco Holdings from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Wabco Holdings from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wabco Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In other news, insider Nick Rens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.99, for a total value of $104,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,183.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabco Holdings Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells systems controlling braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, as well transmission automation and air management systems for commercial vehicles.

