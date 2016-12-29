Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

VCRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $22.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) opened at 17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The stock’s market cap is $491.53 million. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Robert Zollars sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,136,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,983.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 61.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 87,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $300,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience Suite and its Experience Innovation Network. Its two segments include Product and Service.

