Vetr Inc. Upgrades FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) to Strong-Buy

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $35.28 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FE. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) opened at 30.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.13 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. FirstEnergy Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FirstEnergy Corp. news, insider Donald R. Schneider sold 6,525 shares of FirstEnergy Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $204,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles D. Lasky sold 5,149 shares of FirstEnergy Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $161,472.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,057,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,024,000 after buying an additional 190,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,112,000 after buying an additional 1,160,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,431,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,155,000 after buying an additional 177,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,162,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,253,000 after buying an additional 694,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,934,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,711,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Competitive Energy Services (CES). The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through its approximately 10 utility operating companies. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities.

