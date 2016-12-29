Ventas Inc. (VTR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,121,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,385,000 after buying an additional 1,388,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,342,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,544,000 after buying an additional 149,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,250,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,927,000 after buying an additional 120,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,509,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,517,000 after buying an additional 660,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,823,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded up 0.90% on Thursday, hitting $61.71. 1,016,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.10. Ventas Inc. has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $76.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm earned $867.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas Inc. will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ventas Inc. (VTR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/ventas-inc-vtr-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc/1135609.html.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.