Urban Edge Properties (UE) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 715,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $20,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 27.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 691,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 147,251 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 37,337 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) traded up 1.54% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,864 shares. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Urban Edge Properties (UE) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/urban-edge-properties-ue-position-increased-by-teachers-advisors-llc/1135510.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. The Company owns approximately 80 shopping centers, over three malls and a warehouse park adjacent to one of its centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.